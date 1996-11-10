t

July 4, 2019

Russia Watches In Stunned Disbelief As America Dies By Suicide Of Fake News And Hate

By: Sorcha Faal, and as reported to her Western Subscribers

On the day the citizens of the United States celebrate their country’s founding war document called “The Declaration Of Independence” that began the American Revolutionary War by which they gained their freedom from the monarchical ruled British Empire, a rather sadly worded new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today noting President Putin pointing out that though accusations of interfering in US affairs have been lifted from Russia, the unjust sanctions because of them have not, states that this 4th of July date sees both Putin and the entire Security Council membership watching in stunned disbelief as in just a few short years, the leftist “woke crusade” against “hate” in America has gone from demanding the removal of Confederate flags and monuments to targeting for destruction their nation’s Founding Father George Washington, their National Anthem and now even the American Flag—with one of the most shameful acts occurring yesterday when the city of Charlottesville-Virginia wiped from existence the celebration of the birth of American Founding Father Thomas Jefferson who wrote this declaration of war to free his nation’s citizens—all of which are being aided and supported by a leftist mainstream media, best exampled by CNN who finds itself in a death spiral being called “Suicide By Fake News and Hate”. [Note: Some words and/or phrases appearing in quotes in this report are English language approximations of Russian words/phrases having no exact counterpart.]

According to this report, on today’s 243rd Anniversary of the 4 July 1776 date that saw a band of tyrannically ruled British colonists in North American declaring war against King George III, the world’s oldest democracy now known as the United States would be unrecognizable to its Founding Fathers, the over 600-million citizens who’ve lived and died in the US since its founding, and the over 1.1-million US soliders who died defending the freedom of this country since their nation was born.

In just this past week alone, this report details, the American sportswear giant Nike banned the production of sneaker that contained on it an image of the first American Flag, the same one that flew over the US Capitol during both of President Obama’s inaugurations—but since Obama’s last inauguration on 20 January 2013, has, in just 6 short years, been declared by the leftist mainstream media outlet MSNBC to be the same type of image as the Nazi Swastika and burning KKK Crosses.

By their declaring that the First American Flag is now a symbol of “racist hate”, this report notes, MSNBC further declared that they weren’t going to subject their leftist viewers to having to see it during today’s 4th of July celebrations taking place in Washington D.C.—a blackout ban quickly joined by leftist media television outlets CNN, ABC, CBS and NBC—all of whom are, also, railing against President Trump for his putting on display in Washington D.C. during this national celebration for the American people 2 US Army Abrams battle tanks and 2 Bradley fighting vehicles—that these leftist lunatics lost their minds about screaming that Trump was a tyrant for displaying 4 pieces of military hardware—that they likened to Soviet and Russia May Day Victory Parades in Red Square—which typically involve tens-of-thousands of marching Russian soldiers, along with thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, tanks and missiles—and whose many past American counterparts include the 20 January 1961 inauguration of Democrat Party President John F. Kennedy—who proudly viewed hundreds of armored vehicles, missiles and thousands of US troops parading before him on the streets of Washington D.C..

Democrat Party President John F. Kennedy views thousands of US troops…

… hundreds of US Army tanks and armored vehicles…

…and dozens of US Army missiles during his inauguration parade on 20 January 1961.

But Republican Party President Donald Trump called a threat and tyrant for displaying just 4 armored vehicles on 4 July 2019

Driving these leftist lunatics to the brink of outright insanity as they try to destroy their own nation on its most celebrated national holiday of freedom and independence, this report continues, is their failure to have overthrown President Trump with their Russian collusion hoax—a plot they masterminded without their bothering to notice that the American people aren’t as stupid and ignorant as they believed—and whom, while noticing that Trump had never colluded with Russia as the Mueller Report confirmed, most certainly are wondering why Hillary Clinton wasn’t investigated after she received hundreds-of-millions of dollars from Russian oligarchs and her husband former President Bill Clinton received $500,000 for a single 20-minute speech in Moscow—an investigation one would have thought Special Counsel Mueller would have begun—but who himself was implicated after it was revealed that during his time as FBI Director in the Obama-Clinton Regime, he accepted $20 million from Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska—a fact shockingly revealed this past week that Mueller kept hidden from the attorneys of Paul Manafort in violation of US federal law.

In a “last gasp” bid to keep their hopes alive of destroying President Trump and the United States along with him, this report concludes, the Democrat Party apparatchiks in the US Congress, while ignoring their nation’s 4th of July celebrations, are preparing their own national holiday spectacle due to take place on 17 July—and is when Special Counsel Mueller is scheduled to give public testimony during a morning session of the Judiciary Committee and an afternoon meeting of the Intelligence Committee—one of whose members of, Democrat Party US Congressman Gerald Connolly, says he’s gleefully hoping will destroy Trump and his family who he’s preparing for by declaring “As we speak, I have three people in the basement training on how to work the rack...And I’ve got another team that is expert, I am told, at pulling off fingernails”—but whose true reality of sees Trump’s allies in the US Congress “lying in wait for Mueller”—and after whose cross examination destruction of Mueller, will then see Trump himself, later that evening on 17 July, celebrating before tens-of-thousands of his supporters in Greenville-North Carolina—hundreds-of-thousands of whom have, also, flooded Trump’s reelection war chest with enough money to crush his Democrat Party enemies—all of whom know their American Flag loving leader will, most assuredly, win another great victory in 2020.

“We identify the flag with almost everything we hold dear on earth, peace, security, liberty, our family, our friends, our home... But when we look at our flag and behold it emblazoned with all our rights we must remember that it is equally a symbol of our duties. Every glory that we associate with it is the result of duty done.”

30th US President of the United States Calvin Coolidge

