Russia Watches In Stunned Disbelief As America Dies By Suicide Of Fake News And Hate

July 4, 2019
By: Sorcha Faal, and as
reported to her Western Subscribers
On the day the citizens of the United States celebrate their country’s founding war document called “The Declaration Of Independence” that began the American Revolutionary War by which they gained their freedom from the monarchical ruled British Empire, a rather sadly worded new Security Council (SC) report circulating in the Kremlin today noting President Putin pointing out that though accusations of interfering in US affairs have been lifted from Russia, the unjust sanctions because of them have not, states that this 4th of July date sees both Putin and the entire Security Council membership watching in stunned disbelief as in just a few short years, the leftist “woke crusade” against “hate” in America has gone from demanding the removal of Confederate flags and monuments to targeting for destruction their nation’s Founding Father George Washington, their National Anthem and now even the American Flag—with one of the most shameful acts occurring yesterday when the city of Charlottesville-Virginia wiped from existence the celebration of the birth of American Founding Father Thomas Jefferson who wrote this declaration of war to free his nation’s citizens—all of which are being aided and supported by a leftist mainstream media, best exampled by CNN who finds itself in a death spiral being called “Suicide By Fake News and Hate”. [Note: Some words and/or phrases appearing in quotes in this report are English language approximations of Russian words/phrases having no exact counterpart.]
According to this report, on today’s 243rd
Anniversary of the 4 July 1776 date that saw a band of tyrannically ruled British colonists in North American declaring war against King
George III, the world’s
oldest democracy now known as the United
States would be unrecognizable to its Founding
Fathers, the over
600-million citizens who’ve lived
and died in the US since its
founding, and the over 1.1-million US soliders who died defending the freedom of this country since
their nation was born.
In just this past week alone, this report
details, the American
sportswear giant Nike banned the production of sneaker that contained on
it an image of the first American Flag,
the same one that flew over the US Capitol
during both of President Obama’s
inaugurations—but since Obama’s
last inauguration on 20 January 2013,
has, in just 6 short years, been declared
by the leftist mainstream media outlet MSNBC
to be the same type of image as the Nazi
Swastika and burning KKK Crosses.
By their declaring that the First American Flag is now a symbol of
“racist
hate”, this report notes, MSNBC further declared that they weren’t going to subject
their leftist viewers to having to see it during today’s 4th of July
celebrations taking place in Washington D.C.—a blackout
ban quickly joined by leftist media television outlets CNN, ABC, CBS and NBC—all of whom are, also, railing against President Trump for his putting on display in Washington D.C. during this national celebration for the American people 2 US Army Abrams battle tanks and 2 Bradley fighting
vehicles—that these
leftist lunatics lost their minds about screaming that Trump was a tyrant for displaying 4 pieces of military hardware—that they
likened to Soviet and Russia May Day Victory Parades in Red Square—which typically involve
tens-of-thousands of marching Russian
soldiers, along with thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, tanks and missiles—and
whose many past American
counterparts include the 20 January 1961
inauguration of Democrat Party President
John F. Kennedy—who proudly
viewed hundreds of armored vehicles, missiles and thousands of US troops parading before him on the
streets of Washington D.C..
Democrat Party President John F. Kennedy views
thousands of US troops…
… hundreds of US Army tanks and armored vehicles…
…and dozens
of US Army missiles during his inauguration parade on 20 January 1961.
But Republican Party President Donald Trump called a
threat and tyrant for displaying just 4 armored vehicles on 4 July 2019
Driving these leftist lunatics to the brink
of outright insanity as they try to destroy their own nation on its most
celebrated national holiday of freedom and independence, this report continues,
is their failure to have overthrown President
Trump with their Russian
collusion hoax—a plot they masterminded without their bothering to notice that
the American people aren’t as stupid
and ignorant as they believed—and whom, while noticing that Trump had never colluded with Russia as the Mueller Report confirmed, most certainly are wondering why Hillary Clinton wasn’t investigated
after she
received hundreds-of-millions of dollars from Russian oligarchs and her husband former President Bill Clinton received $500,000 for a single 20-minute speech in Moscow—an investigation one would
have thought Special Counsel Mueller
would have begun—but who himself was implicated after it was revealed that
during his time as FBI Director in
the Obama-Clinton Regime, he accepted $20 million from Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska—a fact shockingly
revealed this past week that Mueller kept
hidden from the attorneys of Paul
Manafort in violation of US federal
law.
In a “last gasp” bid to keep their hopes
alive of destroying President Trump
and the United States along with
him, this report concludes, the Democrat
Party apparatchiks
in the US Congress, while ignoring
their nation’s 4th of July
celebrations, are preparing their own national holiday spectacle due to take
place on 17 July—and is when Special Counsel Mueller is scheduled to
give public testimony during a morning session of the Judiciary Committee and an afternoon meeting of the Intelligence Committee—one of whose
members of, Democrat Party US Congressman Gerald
Connolly, says he’s gleefully hoping will destroy Trump and his family who he’s preparing for by declaring “As we speak, I have three people in the basement training on
how to work the rack...And I’ve got another team that is expert, I am told, at
pulling off fingernails”—but
whose true reality of sees Trump’s
allies in the US Congress “lying in wait for Mueller”—and after whose cross examination destruction of Mueller, will then see Trump himself, later that evening on 17 July, celebrating
before tens-of-thousands of his supporters in Greenville-North Carolina—hundreds-of-thousands
of whom have, also, flooded Trump’s
reelection war chest with enough money to crush his Democrat Party enemies—all of whom know their American Flag loving leader will,
most assuredly, win another great victory in 2020.
“We identify the flag with almost everything we hold dear on
earth, peace, security, liberty, our family, our friends, our home... But when
we look at our flag and behold it emblazoned with all our rights we must
remember that it is equally a symbol of our duties. Every glory that we associate with it is the
result of duty done.”
